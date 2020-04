Today, 03:50 PM #1 Snowbot Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2020 Location: Peg City Posts: 1 Transformers Takara Collection



I am looking for the following "Transformers Takara Collection" to complete my collection:



#0 Convoy (Optimus Prime)

#17 Blitzwing

#18 Soundblaster

# 21 Broadcast (Blaster)



If anybody has one or all of these for sale I am interested in chatting with you. You can get in touch via my email:



Thanks for the help!



Best,



