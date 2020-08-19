|
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video Anime Attack
The official*Netflix Japan Anime Twitter
*have uploaded a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video. The social media war between Autobots and Decepticons continues! Megatron is not happy with the great reception of the last Autobot video, but Decepticon Mirage has got a cool suggestion: Time to hit the internet with an “Anime Attack” video! We are sure anime fans would simply LOVE all the references on this animation. You can check the previous videos on the following links: Autobot “Korean Drama”
, Decepticon “Virtually Reality”
*and Autobot “Haunting of Bot House”
. Watch the video and some screencaps » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video Anime Attack
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca