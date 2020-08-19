Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video  Anime Attack
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,395
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video  Anime Attack


The official*Netflix Japan Anime Twitter*have uploaded a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video. The social media war between Autobots and Decepticons continues! Megatron is not happy with the great reception of the last Autobot video, but Decepticon Mirage has got a cool suggestion: Time to hit the internet with an “Anime Attack” video! We are sure anime fans would simply LOVE all the references on this animation. You can check the previous videos on the following links: Autobot “Korean Drama”, Decepticon “Virtually Reality”*and Autobot “Haunting of Bot House”. Watch the video and some screencaps &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video  Anime Attack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers C-328 Victory Saber Set with box
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFCC G2 Sharkticon trio (Land, Sea & Air sharks) COMPLETE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Action Figures New In Box! Includes 3 opened!!! NO RESERVE!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Road Assault Team Complete
Transformers
Transformers 2003 Armada Predacon Parts
Transformers
Transformers RTS Hot Rod Parts Right Arm Missiles Gun
Transformers
Transformers Armada Thundercracker Zapmaster Minicon Parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.