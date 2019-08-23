Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Short Comic Box and Comic Book Stor-Folio: From BCW Supplies


Just in time for the holiday gift giving season, what do you get for the Transformers fan who needs to store or transport their comics with care? BCW Supplies to the rescue, with their comic box – which we revealed in our November solicitations coverage – and comic book stor-folio. The box holds 150-175 current and silver age comics, while the stor-folio rolls out with a capacity of 15 bagged &#38; boarded comics or 20 loose comics. Check out the attached artwork, score yours at these links, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Short Comic Box and Comic Book Stor-Folio: From BCW Supplies appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
