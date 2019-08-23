|
Transformers Short Comic Box and Comic Book Stor-Folio: From BCW Supplies
Just in time for the holiday gift giving season, what do you get for the Transformers fan who needs to store or transport their comics with care? BCW Supplies to the rescue, with their comic box – which we revealed in our November
solicitations coverage – and comic book stor-folio. The box holds 150-175 current and silver age comics, while the stor-folio rolls out with a capacity of 15 bagged & boarded comics or 20 loose comics. Check out the attached artwork, score yours at these links
