Late to the party but... Skybound Transformers is great! Just read issue 1. Pretty cool! It seems like its done by someone who loves comics and transformers. I like the remixed ideas for events. This issue did a lot in a little space. The action art is great and stakes seem high. This is epic storytelling.





