FEZ TFcon 2019 SALE
Hello,
I am attending TFcon 2019 TORONTO this year. These are the items I will be bringing with me to sell.
I will be there for the whole event, so if you are interested in anything or have questions, contact me.
Request to hold onto figures are taken; first come, first serve.
WANTED
MMC - Titanika (Strika); I require the box and the figure to be in good to mint condition.
3rd party
Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box
Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword
Fansproject - Dai-Z (Dai Atlas) - 100 w/box
Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete
Takara
Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion)
MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - 200 complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw
Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - 300 Complete MINT
Hasbro
TF Prime - Ripclaw - 10 Complete
Armada - Sideways 10 Complete
Power Core Comibiners - Heavy Treads - 10 Complete
Beast Machines - Delux Optimus Primal - 10 Complete
DC Universe
Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken
BAF part - Nekron left arm - 5
Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete
Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - 10 Complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5
Baf part - Titus right leg - 5
Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320
Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - 150 Complete
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete
Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - 100 Complete
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete
Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - 120 Complete w/box and exclusive face
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box
