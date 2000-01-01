FEZaid Arabian Knight Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya Posts: 1,239

FEZ TFcon 2019 SALE Hello,



I am attending TFcon 2019 TORONTO this year. These are the items I will be bringing with me to sell.



I will be there for the whole event, so if you are interested in anything or have questions, contact me.



Request to hold onto figures are taken; first come, first serve.





WANTED

MMC - Titanika (Strika); I require the box and the figure to be in good to mint condition.





3rd party

Mastermind Creations - Dicamus (Roadbuster) - 130 Complete w/ box

Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 w/ box, extra sword

Fansproject - Dai-Z (Dai Atlas) - 100 w/box

Master Made - Distruction Scorpion (Scorponok) - 200 complete



Takara

Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion)

MP13 - Soundwave w/ Laserbeak - 200 complete w/ KO Ratbat,Ravege, Rumble, Frenzy, Buzzsaw

Galaxy Force - Galaxy Convoy - 300 Complete MINT



Hasbro

TF Prime - Ripclaw - 10 Complete

Armada - Sideways 10 Complete

Power Core Comibiners - Heavy Treads - 10 Complete

Beast Machines - Delux Optimus Primal - 10 Complete



DC Universe

Wave 16 - Mercury - 5 Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 5 Missing arrows and bow is broken

BAF part - Nekron left arm - 5



Marvel Legends (these figures do not come with the BAF part unless sealed)

Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete

Odin Wave - Scarlet Witch - 10 Complete

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5

BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5

Baf part - Titus right leg - 5



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-34R Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. w/ Spazer 320

Hi-Resolution - 1/100 Barbatos - 150 Complete

Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete

Figma - 198 Strength TV Animation Ver. - 100 Complete

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box

Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain

Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete

Figma - 272 Angela Balzac - 120 Complete w/box and exclusive face

GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box

Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box

Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box

