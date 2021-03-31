Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Blacklai’s Toybase*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker pack. This figure is a rusty/dead redeco of the Siege Seeker mold and he comes with Battle Masters Sparkless Singe and Sparkless Caliburst (redecos of the respective characters) plus the respective blast effects. This mold features a very unique remold in the Seeker’s face showing a*cracked mouth. This figure is part of the recently revealed*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager together with Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-pack. See the full gallery here or you can check some » Continue Reading.
