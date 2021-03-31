Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,332
Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Blacklai's Toybase we can share for you some in-hand images of the new Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker pack. This figure is a rusty/dead redeco of the Siege Seeker mold and he comes with Battle Masters Sparkless Singe and Sparkless Caliburst (redecos of the respective characters) plus the respective blast effects. This mold features a very unique remold in the Seeker's face showing a cracked mouth. This figure is part of the recently revealed Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Voyager together with Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-pack.

Old Today, 08:04 AM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,278
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker In-Hand Images
Still barf! These "dead leaf" decos are saving me a bit of money (thank god)

Wonder if that chestpiece is regular plastic instead of clear though?
Could just be painted, but idk
Old Today, 08:12 AM   #3
Lioconvoy81
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 204
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Sparkless Seeker In-Hand Images
I have every other release of this mold, but will be passing on this one. Such a shame; still so many canon Seekers that need to be done.
