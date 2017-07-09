|
Lorenzo di Bonaventura Discusses Transformers Universe: Bumblebee
Transformers Live Action Movie Series producer*Lorenzo di Bonaventura sat down with Collider
to share his thoughts on Transformers Universe: Bumblebee. “The objective of that movie is to develop more time with less robots, and to go back to 1985 and to go back to the original heritage, if you would, of the Transformers, G1.” said Mr. di Bonaventura *“So, it has a very distinct idea in it, and whatever is going to happen with the chemistry is whats going to happen. But it really is a young female lead opposite of Bumblebee, and I think that Optimus is going » Continue Reading.
