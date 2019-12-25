Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:52 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,978
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack In-Hand Images


Thanks to TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack*for your viewing pleasure. Wheeljack shows a great alt mode, with several paint applications and decorations that keep the spirit of the original Lancia Stratos alt mode. The transformation is simple and intuitive, with some steps in the legs that resemble what some Combiner Wars toys had. Robot mode keep the “spirit” of the classic G1 character with a good range of posability. Wheeljack only comes with a small gun that be attached to his hand or other parts of &#187; Continue Reading.

Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
