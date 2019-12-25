Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,978

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack In-Hand Images



Thanks to TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack*for your viewing pleasure. Wheeljack shows a great alt mode, with several paint applications and decorations that keep the spirit of the original Lancia Stratos alt mode. The transformation is simple and intuitive, with some steps in the legs that resemble what some Combiner Wars toys had. Robot mode keep the “spirit” of the classic G1 character with a good range of posability. Wheeljack only comes with a small gun that be attached to his hand or other parts of



