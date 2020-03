Merbourne Toy Fair 2020 ? Earthrise Sky Lynx On Display

Thanks to Ozformers Facebook and Twitter user @paulformer *we have images from Merbourne Toy Fair in Austraila. The event had a wide variety of Transformers figures on display: Cyberverse, Masterpiece, Rescue Bot and the highly expected*Earthrise Sky Lynx was there in all his glory. Commander Class Sky Lynx was shown next to the original G1 toy giving us a better idea of his size. He's not only bigger than his G1 counterpart, he seems to be what many fans where expecting from a new and modern Sky Lynx toy. Check out all the images attached to this news post