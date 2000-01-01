Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
stef2130
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: boisbriand
Posts: 145
Tickets 2018
Hi are all the tickets for the 2018 TFcon Toronto gone
Because there aren’t on the site of tfcon.ca
Old Today, 08:22 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 329
Re: Tickets 2018
I hope not!
Old Today, 08:27 PM   #3
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,992
Re: Tickets 2018
They haven't gone on sale yet.
Old Today, 08:29 PM   #4
stef2130
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: boisbriand
Posts: 145
Re: Tickets 2018
Do they have a date as to when they are going on sale
