Today, 12:18 AM
Metallica_Unforgiven
Generation 1
Metallica_Unforgiven's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 46
G1, Reissues, and other odds and ends for sale.
Prices in CAD. Please PM me for shipping details and include your postal code.
PICTURES are in the reply thread. Shipping is from Vancouver BC.


Encore Reissue Trailbreaker MIB complete

50

Reissue God Ginrai with box; no spare missile

95

25th anniversary reissue Optimus Prime; boxed complete

75

Commemorative Series Ultra Magnus; boxed complete

65

Predaking Platinum reissue; complete with box

100

Reissue Hot Rod complete no box

25

Reissue Rodimus Prime complete no box

30

G1 Cyclonus complete 1986

65

G1 Skids Hasbro reissue

25

G1 Prowl Hasbro reissue

30

G1 Red Alert Hasbro reissue

25

G1 Sideswipe Hasbro reissue

28

G1 Blitzwing with most weapons; no spare missile

40

G1 Astrotrain complete; great condition

32

G1 Jazz Hasbro reissue

30

G1 Tracks Hasbro reissue

25

G1 Octane original; body only

13

KO Defensor (high quality) complete

65

G1 Skullcruncher with HM and tail; no gun

65

G1 Scourge body; heavily yellowed

10

G1 Getaway complete

70

G1 Riccochet Hasbro reissue complete

17

G1 Runabout body only

7

G1 Doublecross body only

15

G1 Grotusque body only

15





G1 Broadside body only

10

G1 Ducons pair, no guns

10

G1 Galvatron body only

17

Hasbro reissue Perceptor complete with box

40

Titans Return Galvatron, sealed

30

Hasbro reissue Insecticons complete with box

35
__________________
My feedback thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34725
Last edited by Metallica_Unforgiven; Today at 12:33 AM.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:32 AM
Metallica_Unforgiven
Generation 1
Metallica_Unforgiven's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 46
Re: G1, Reissues, and other odds and ends for sale.
Here are the photos
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20171127_192600.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 38312   Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_163840.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.6 KB ID: 38313   Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_165248.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.7 KB ID: 38314   Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_170259.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 38315   Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_171052.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.3 KB ID: 38316  

Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_171234.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.2 KB ID: 38317   Click image for larger version Name: 20171202_171714.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 38318  
__________________
My feedback thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34725
Reply With Quote
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
