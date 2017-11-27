Today, 12:18 AM #1 Metallica_Unforgiven Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 46 G1, Reissues, and other odds and ends for sale.

PICTURES are in the reply thread. Shipping is from Vancouver BC.





Encore Reissue Trailbreaker MIB complete



50

Reissue God Ginrai with box; no spare missile



95

25th anniversary reissue Optimus Prime; boxed complete



75

Commemorative Series Ultra Magnus; boxed complete



65

Predaking Platinum reissue; complete with box



100

Reissue Hot Rod complete no box



25

Reissue Rodimus Prime complete no box



30

G1 Cyclonus complete 1986



65

G1 Skids Hasbro reissue



25

G1 Prowl Hasbro reissue



30

G1 Red Alert Hasbro reissue



25

G1 Sideswipe Hasbro reissue



28

G1 Blitzwing with most weapons; no spare missile



40

G1 Astrotrain complete; great condition



32

G1 Jazz Hasbro reissue



30

G1 Tracks Hasbro reissue



25

G1 Octane original; body only



13

KO Defensor (high quality) complete



65

G1 Skullcruncher with HM and tail; no gun



65

G1 Scourge body; heavily yellowed



10

G1 Getaway complete



70

G1 Riccochet Hasbro reissue complete



17

G1 Runabout body only



7

G1 Doublecross body only



15

G1 Grotusque body only



15









G1 Broadside body only



10

G1 Ducons pair, no guns



10

G1 Galvatron body only



17

Hasbro reissue Perceptor complete with box



40

Titans Return Galvatron, sealed



30

Hasbro reissue Insecticons complete with box



35 Prices in CAD. Please PM me for shipping details and include your postal code.PICTURES are in the reply thread. Shipping is from Vancouver BC.Encore Reissue Trailbreaker MIB completeReissue God Ginrai with box; no spare missile25th anniversary reissue Optimus Prime; boxed completeCommemorative Series Ultra Magnus; boxed completePredaking Platinum reissue; complete with boxReissue Hot Rod complete no boxReissue Rodimus Prime complete no boxG1 Cyclonus complete 1986G1 Skids Hasbro reissueG1 Prowl Hasbro reissueG1 Red Alert Hasbro reissueG1 Sideswipe Hasbro reissueG1 Blitzwing with most weapons; no spare missileG1 Astrotrain complete; great conditionG1 Jazz Hasbro reissueG1 Tracks Hasbro reissueG1 Octane original; body onlyKO Defensor (high quality) completeG1 Skullcruncher with HM and tail; no gunG1 Scourge body; heavily yellowedG1 Getaway completeG1 Riccochet Hasbro reissue completeG1 Runabout body onlyG1 Doublecross body onlyG1 Grotusque body onlyG1 Broadside body onlyG1 Ducons pair, no gunsG1 Galvatron body onlyHasbro reissue Perceptor complete with boxTitans Return Galvatron, sealedHasbro reissue Insecticons complete with box

My feedback thread __________________My feedback thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34725 Last edited by Metallica_Unforgiven; Today at 12:33 AM . Today, 12:32 AM #2 Metallica_Unforgiven Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 46 Re: G1, Reissues, and other odds and ends for sale. Here are the photos Attached Thumbnails





My feedback thread __________________My feedback thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34725

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

