Prices in CAD. Please PM me for shipping details and include your postal code.
PICTURES are in the reply thread. Shipping is from Vancouver BC.
Encore Reissue Trailbreaker MIB complete
50
Reissue God Ginrai with box; no spare missile
95
25th anniversary reissue Optimus Prime; boxed complete
75
Commemorative Series Ultra Magnus; boxed complete
65
Predaking Platinum reissue; complete with box
100
Reissue Hot Rod complete no box
25
Reissue Rodimus Prime complete no box
30
G1 Cyclonus complete 1986
65
G1 Skids Hasbro reissue
25
G1 Prowl Hasbro reissue
30
G1 Red Alert Hasbro reissue
25
G1 Sideswipe Hasbro reissue
28
G1 Blitzwing with most weapons; no spare missile
40
G1 Astrotrain complete; great condition
32
G1 Jazz Hasbro reissue
30
G1 Tracks Hasbro reissue
25
G1 Octane original; body only
13
KO Defensor (high quality) complete
65
G1 Skullcruncher with HM and tail; no gun
65
G1 Scourge body; heavily yellowed
10
G1 Getaway complete
70
G1 Riccochet Hasbro reissue complete
17
G1 Runabout body only
7
G1 Doublecross body only
15
G1 Grotusque body only
15
G1 Broadside body only
10
G1 Ducons pair, no guns
10
G1 Galvatron body only
17
Hasbro reissue Perceptor complete with box
40
Titans Return Galvatron, sealed
30
Hasbro reissue Insecticons complete with box
35