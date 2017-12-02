Artist*Brendan Cahill shares his*IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #1 Retailer Incentive Cover pencils and clean version. Brendan Cahill*on Twitter
shared his great cover featuring Autobot Kup and Leoric (character designs by Fico Ossio are all new and really different on this character). Brendan also tweeted some comments on this cover: "So yeah, Im doing RI covers for all 5 issues of #transformers vs. #visionaries !Heres the clean version of #1. Colors by @lbennettdraws".
“. Transformers vs Visionaries is the next 5-issue IDW miniseries after the recent First Strike crossover and it’s coming on December. » Continue Reading.
