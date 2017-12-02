Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #1 Retailer Incentive Cover


Artist*Brendan Cahill shares his*IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #1 Retailer Incentive Cover pencils and clean version. Brendan Cahill*on Twitter*shared his great cover featuring Autobot Kup and Leoric (character designs by Fico Ossio are all new and really different on this character). Brendan also tweeted some comments on this cover: “So yeah, Im doing RI covers for all 5 issues of #transformers vs. #visionaries !Heres the clean version of #1. Colors by @lbennettdraws“. Transformers vs Visionaries is the next 5-issue IDW miniseries after the recent First Strike crossover and it’s coming on December. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers VS Visionaries #1 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



