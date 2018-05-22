Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for May 22, 2018
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update. Check out the details below! Greetings from Toy Dojo! Here's all the latest products worth shaking your wallet at this week: Round 1 – Fight! (NOW IN-STOCK) ** X-Transbots MX-13 Crackup – (Berserkars Team Form Monolith ) Iron Factory IF-EX30 Cygnus Transformers Power of the Primes Leader Rodimus Unicronus Mech Planet Hot Soldiers HS-13 Gold Fly Bug

The post Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for May 22, 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
