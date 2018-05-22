|
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for May 22, 2018
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update. Check out the details below! Greetings from Toy Dojo! Here’s all the latest products worth shaking your wallet at this week: Round 1 – Fight! (NOW IN-STOCK) ** X-Transbots MX-13 Crackup – (Berserkars Team Form Monolith ) Iron Factory IF-EX30 Cygnus Transformers Power of the Primes Leader Rodimus Unicronus
