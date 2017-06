DamonL Rollllllllout Autobots Join Date: Apr 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 284

Transformers MakeToys Cupola For Sale Hi there! I have a BNIB MakeToys Cupola for sale- $150. The box has been opened to check the contents inside. Never transformed, never displayed- just like brand new.



This is the MakeToys version, not the recently released knockoff version.



I am able to meet in Scarborough, Markham, or Richmond Hill. Text me for quicker replies! 647-226-4818.



Damon

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...141#post449141

Feedback __________________Feedback