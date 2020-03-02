Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,331

Bumblebee Movie Unused Bumblebee?s Sledgehammer Concept Art



Artist Josh Nizzi, via his Instagram account, has shared images of his unused Bumblebee’s Sledgehammer concept art. It seems that Bumblebee’s hammer from The Last Knight was planned to be used in the Bumblebee movie but it was discarded during production. Josh Nizzi shared some comments on this matter: Early in production on the Bumblebee movie I was asked to do an alternate version of sledgehammer from The Last Knight. They were liking the idea that the Autobot and VW logos would leave an imprint. It ended up being scrapped but it could have been a cool toy. What do



