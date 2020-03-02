Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Bumblebee Movie Unused Bumblebee?s Sledgehammer Concept Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,331
Bumblebee Movie Unused Bumblebee?s Sledgehammer Concept Art


Artist Josh Nizzi, via his Instagram account, has shared images of his unused Bumblebee’s Sledgehammer concept art. It seems that Bumblebee’s hammer from The Last Knight was planned to be used in the Bumblebee movie but it was discarded during production. Josh Nizzi shared some comments on this matter: Early in production on the Bumblebee movie I was asked to do an alternate version of sledgehammer from The Last Knight. They were liking the idea that the Autobot and VW logos would leave an imprint. It ended up being scrapped but it could have been a cool toy. What do &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Unused Bumblebee’s Sledgehammer Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
21" Transformers Generations Metroplex Titan Class 2013 Hasbro INCOMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.