xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,468

Metroplex and Fort Maximum small repaint



1) for Metroplex, just spray painted the face and thighs to silver color, and lined details















2) For Fort, just repaint the 2 big front block on lower legs to white, so the color scheme is more consistent.



Create this thread to show the effect of small repaint of Metroplex and Fort Maximum to a member.1) for Metroplex, just spray painted the face and thighs to silver color, and lined details2) For Fort, just repaint the 2 big front block on lower legs to white, so the color scheme is more consistent. Attached Thumbnails



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________ Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 10:46 AM .