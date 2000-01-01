Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:24 AM   #1
xueyue2
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Metroplex and Fort Maximum small repaint
Create this thread to show the effect of small repaint of Metroplex and Fort Maximum to a member.

1) for Metroplex, just spray painted the face and thighs to silver color, and lined details







2) For Fort, just repaint the 2 big front block on lower legs to white, so the color scheme is more consistent.

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: metroplex1.jpg Views: 21 Size: 88.6 KB ID: 40053   Click image for larger version Name: metroplex2.jpg Views: 19 Size: 89.1 KB ID: 40054   Click image for larger version Name: fort.jpg Views: 19 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 40055  
