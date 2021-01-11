Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005s Top Official Toy Picks of 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,985
TFW2005s Top Official Toy Picks of 2020


Welcome to 2021 folks!* 2020 has come to a close (thank Primus) and the TFW2005 team is sharing it’s top picks for Transformers toys from the past year.* While COVID-19 affected our lives and hobby through most of the year – a lot of great toys dropped.* The War for Cybertron Trilogy continued with Earthrise, Masterpiece continued forward with Anime and Beast offerings, ThreeZero popped some great DLX figures, Cyberverse carried on for the kids, and more.** One thing that stands out reading over our choices – there was no single winner.** Titan Scorponok got the most mentions overall, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005s Top Official Toy Picks of 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers United Optimus Prime UN-06
Transformers
Transformers Animated Voyager Class Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - WINDBLADE - MOC
Transformers
Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark SKY SURGE JETFIRE Warrior Class 2019
Transformers
Bludgeon Transformers G1 1989 Hasbro W/ Helmet
Transformers
Transformers Lot - Parts & Repair - ROTF DOTM 2007 Movie Series Leader Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.