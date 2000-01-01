Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Amazon.ca prices on Transformers Siege
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:45 PM
#
1
choomama
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 92
Amazon.ca prices on Transformers Siege
Amazon.ca has Transformers Siege pre-orders up. The listings are sold by Amazon.ca, not a third party seller. The prices seem higher than I expected...a deluxe being $44.95.
https://www.amazon.ca/s/ref=sr_in_-2...id=12035754011
choomama
View Public Profile
Send a private message to choomama
Find More Posts by choomama
Today, 07:53 PM
#
2
Saundowaivu
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 276
Re: Amazon.ca prices on Transformers Siege
Quote:
Originally Posted by
choomama
Amazon.ca has Transformers Siege pre-orders up. The listings are sold by Amazon.ca, not a third party seller. The prices seem higher than I expected...a deluxe being $44.95.
https://www.amazon.ca/s/ref=sr_in_-2...id=12035754011
Probably a mistake, I'm expecting a price hike, but over 20$ for weaponizers at retail? If that's authentic I'll least my hat.
Last edited by Saundowaivu; Today at
08:04 PM
.
Saundowaivu
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Saundowaivu
Find More Posts by Saundowaivu
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformers combiner wars devastator
Transformers Generations Metroplex - 2013 - Hasbro Titan Class (HUGE) - Complete
NEW Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Battle Core Optimus Prime Action Figure
Transformers Combiner Wars lot
TFcon Chicago 2018 Fansproject Kausality Krossfire Side Story Down Force
Transformers Hasbro/Takara Toys R Us Exclusive MPM-05 Masterpiece Barricade
Metroplex (Hasbro) Transformers 1985 Complete With Box
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:12 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.