Today, 07:45 PM
choomama
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 92
Amazon.ca prices on Transformers Siege
Amazon.ca has Transformers Siege pre-orders up. The listings are sold by Amazon.ca, not a third party seller. The prices seem higher than I expected...a deluxe being $44.95.

https://www.amazon.ca/s/ref=sr_in_-2...id=12035754011
Today, 07:53 PM
Saundowaivu
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 276
Re: Amazon.ca prices on Transformers Siege
Quote:
Originally Posted by choomama View Post
Amazon.ca has Transformers Siege pre-orders up. The listings are sold by Amazon.ca, not a third party seller. The prices seem higher than I expected...a deluxe being $44.95.

https://www.amazon.ca/s/ref=sr_in_-2...id=12035754011
Probably a mistake, I'm expecting a price hike, but over 20$ for weaponizers at retail? If that's authentic I'll least my hat.
Last edited by Saundowaivu; Today at 08:04 PM.
