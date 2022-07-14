Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
International Transformers News
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And Produ
Today, 03:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And Produ
Amazon UK have updated listings and product descriptions for*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin. We have three new listings, one of them confirms that Pointblack will come with his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker.
Generations Legacy Deluxe Autobot Pointblank & Autobot Peacemaker
Generations Legacy Deluxe Dead End
Generations Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin
We still have no images yet (the featured image on this news post is just a reference), but you can read the product description of each figure after the jump. Let us know your expectations about these upcoming new Legacy toys on the 2005 Boards! Generations
Today, 03:24 PM
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And P
Hell ya, Skullgrin is gonna be a deluxe??? (inb4 he's a boner repaint, LOL)
But seriously, all good news, can't wait for pics
And, I'm an inch closer to a CHUG Sureshot
