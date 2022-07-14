Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And Produ
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,589
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And Produ


Amazon UK have updated listings and product descriptions for*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End &#038; Skullgrin. We have three new listings, one of them confirms that Pointblack will come with his Targetmaster partner Peacemaker. Generations Legacy Deluxe Autobot Pointblank &#038; Autobot Peacemaker Generations Legacy Deluxe Dead End Generations Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin We still have no images yet (the featured image on this news post is just a reference), but you can read the product description of each figure after the jump. Let us know your expectations about these upcoming new Legacy toys on the 2005 Boards! Generations &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And Product Descriptions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:24 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,393
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Pointblack, Dead End & Skullgrin Amazon Listings And P
Hell ya, Skullgrin is gonna be a deluxe??? (inb4 he's a boner repaint, LOL)

But seriously, all good news, can't wait for pics
And, I'm an inch closer to a CHUG Sureshot
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.