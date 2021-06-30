|
Transformers Collaborative: J.Balbin x Transformers J. Balbintron Images
And this is quite a surprise for the Transformers Collaborative line. NTWR Instagram
have just share images of their exclusive Transformers Collaborative: J.Balbin x Transformers J. Balbintron figure. This figure is a peculiar redeco of the G1 Soundwave mold in colors inspired by the style of Colombian singer J. Balbin. It comes with special redecos of the G1 Ravage and Laserbeak molds as Vibras Stripes and Energia Buzzaw respectively. A nice Latin touch! The figures comes in a special box and includes 2 big blast effects and a Jetfire’s rifle redeco. The NTWR Instagram post also confirms this is » Continue Reading.
