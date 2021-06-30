Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,746
Transformers Collaborative: J.Balbin x Transformers J. Balbintron Images


And this is quite a surprise for the Transformers Collaborative line. NTWR Instagram have just share images of their exclusive Transformers Collaborative: J.Balbin x Transformers J. Balbintron figure. This figure is a peculiar redeco of the G1 Soundwave mold in colors inspired by the style of Colombian singer J. Balbin. It comes with special redecos of the G1 Ravage and Laserbeak molds as Vibras Stripes and Energia Buzzaw respectively. A nice Latin touch! The figures comes in a special box and includes 2 big blast effects and a Jetfire’s rifle redeco. The NTWR Instagram post also confirms this is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: J.Balbin x Transformers J. Balbintron Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



