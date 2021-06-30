Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,746

Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer



Once again courtesy of TFW’s own Jtprime17 we have the product description for the upcoming Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure: The addition of the Maximals and Predacons is really revolutionary. They engage in an epic battle with the Autobots and Decepticons that will change their fate forever. This Autobot Slammer figure can be separated into 8 weapons that other figures can equip (each sold separately, subject to availability). This G1 inspired Autobot Slammer figure can be transformed into a tank in 20 steps and comes with a blaster. The figure’s tank turret can be separated to form a larger blaster. The



The post







More... Once again courtesy of TFW’s own Jtprime17 we have the product description for the upcoming Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure: The addition of the Maximals and Predacons is really revolutionary. They engage in an epic battle with the Autobots and Decepticons that will change their fate forever. This Autobot Slammer figure can be separated into 8 weapons that other figures can equip (each sold separately, subject to availability). This G1 inspired Autobot Slammer figure can be transformed into a tank in 20 steps and comes with a blaster. The figure’s tank turret can be separated to form a larger blaster. The » Continue Reading. The post Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca