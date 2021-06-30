Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,746
Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer


Once again courtesy of TFW’s own Jtprime17 we have the product description for the upcoming Kingdom Deluxe Slammer figure: The addition of the Maximals and Predacons is really revolutionary. They engage in an epic battle with the Autobots and Decepticons that will change their fate forever. This Autobot Slammer figure can be separated into 8 weapons that other figures can equip (each sold separately, subject to availability). This G1 inspired Autobot Slammer figure can be transformed into a tank in 20 steps and comes with a blaster. The figure’s tank turret can be separated to form a larger blaster. The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro transformer Breakaway Revenge of the Fallen Brand New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Grimwing Predacon Beast hunters Brand New
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX Hasbro Transformers Earthrise Leader WFC-E11 Figure 7-inch $88.94
Transformers
Kenner Transformer Armordillo Beast wars Brand NEW
Transformers
MIB G1 Hot Rod Transformer Lot
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID Voyager Class Autobot Bulkhead NEW
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.