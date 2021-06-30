|
Product Description for Kingdom Deluxe Slammer
The addition of the Maximals and Predacons is really revolutionary. They engage in an epic battle with the Autobots and Decepticons that will change their fate forever. This Autobot Slammer figure can be separated into 8 weapons that other figures can equip (each sold separately, subject to availability). This G1 inspired Autobot Slammer figure can be transformed into a tank in 20 steps and comes with a blaster. The figure's tank turret can be separated to form a larger blaster.
