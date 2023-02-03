Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,564
Transformers Legacy Voyager Metalhawk & Twincast In-Hand Images


Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*Banshee*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Voyager Metalhawk &#38; Twincast. To our surprise, both figures have showed up at some specialty stores in Canada. We have clear shots of Metalhawk in both robot and alt mode and good comparison shots next to Kingdom Cyclonus. Metalhawk proves to have his own personality and it’s hard to identify that he shares some parts and engineering with Cyclonus at first sight. Twincast is a nice Kingdom/Legacy Blaster redeco inspired by the G1 Japan character. He comes with his &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Voyager Metalhawk & Twincast In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



