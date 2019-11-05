|
Peter Cullen To Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award By The Society of Voice Arts & S
The Society Of Voice Arts & Sciences
*has just tweeted
that Peter Cullen*will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Peter Cullen, the unmistakable voice of Optimus Prime, will be the next*Lifetime Achievement Award recipient as recognition for his long and successful career. Mr. Cullen will be honored at the Voice Arts Awards Gala 2019
in Warner Bros. Studios, California on*Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
