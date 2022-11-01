Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page 3rd Party Masterpiece Scale Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:34 PM   #1
ronimus
Generation 1
ronimus's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 26
3rd Party Masterpiece Scale Transformers
3rd Party MP's for Sale - All are complete with boxes, displayed only, smoke and pet free home

X-Transbot Toro aka MP Cliffjumper - $50
Badcube Wardog AKA MP Warpath - $120
MMC Azalea aka MP Arcee $90

Shipping available at buyers expense

Pics available also.
ronimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.