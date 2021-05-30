May is leaving with a slow sightings week over the world. Kingdom Galvatron invades Italy stores, the first wave of Retro Headmasters has been spotted in Mexico and our fellow collectors in Philippines have found new waves of Kingdom and Studio Series toys. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In Italy*
*2005 Board member*JazzLuca*spotted Kingdom Galvatron*Giocheria’store in Naples and in One Mart near Venice. Retro Headmasters Wave 1 In Mexico
*As a nice surprise, 2005 Board member Nemesis Baser found the Retroheadmasters Skullcruncher, Hardhead, Weirdwolf and Highbrow at Juguetron in Galerías Insurgentes. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/philippines-transformers-sightings.155099/page-9#post-19168414">Studio Series Wave 11 & 12 Voyager, » Continue Reading.
