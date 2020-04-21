|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries: Worlds Introduced, Issue #1 To Second
Author James Asmus provides a sneak peek at interior page introductions for the worlds at play in the upcoming first issue of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries, with images attached to this post. I truly love the whole thing so much – but one tidbit I’m glad made it through was just the idea of establishing each world in the other’s logo style Congratulations to the creative team
on issue #1 reaching second printing territory! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist) » Continue Reading.
