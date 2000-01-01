Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:20 PM   #1
HyperMarisa
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 37
My collection for sale(updating)
Hi everybody,
I decide to sell all of my collection.I will keep updating this thread and add new items for sale.

Condition of my item:
MISB: Never opened, brand new item
MIB: The box has been opened, but the figure is not
played with
G:The figure is in great condition with box and all of
its accessory.
If you need detail / photos, please send me messages.

The shipping will be $15 flat rate. If you buy 2 or more items, I will give you discount(such as free shipping). I accept paypal.
Local pick up is available within downtown Toronto.

Takara Tomy MP-22 Ultra Magnus MIB CAD150
Takara Tomy MP-29 Destron Laserwave MIB CAD100
Takara Tomy MP-32 Convoy(BW) MIB HOLD
Takara Tomy MP-36 Megatron MISB HOLD
Takara Tomy MP-21G Goldbug MISB CAD50
Hasbro MP-01 Acid Storm MIB CAD70
Hasbro MP-05 Sun Storm MIB CAD70
Takara Tomy Jet Wing Optimus Prime G HOLD
Hasbro Titan Class Metroplex G HOLD
Takara Tomy Titan Class Fotress Maximus MISB
-CAD 150
Last edited by HyperMarisa; Today at 10:11 PM.
Today, 09:27 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,046
Re: My collection for sale(updating)
Pm sent
