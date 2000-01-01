HyperMarisa Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 37

My collection for sale(updating) Hi everybody,

I decide to sell all of my collection.I will keep updating this thread and add new items for sale.



Condition of my item:

MISB: Never opened, brand new item

MIB: The box has been opened, but the figure is not

played with

G:The figure is in great condition with box and all of

its accessory.

If you need detail / photos, please send me messages.



The shipping will be $15 flat rate. If you buy 2 or more items, I will give you discount(such as free shipping). I accept paypal.

Local pick up is available within downtown Toronto.



Takara Tomy MP-22 Ultra Magnus MIB CAD150

Takara Tomy MP-29 Destron Laserwave MIB CAD100

Takara Tomy MP-32 Convoy(BW) MIB HOLD

Takara Tomy MP-36 Megatron MISB HOLD

Takara Tomy MP-21G Goldbug MISB CAD50

Hasbro MP-01 Acid Storm MIB CAD70

Hasbro MP-05 Sun Storm MIB CAD70

Takara Tomy Jet Wing Optimus Prime G HOLD

Hasbro Titan Class Metroplex G HOLD

Takara Tomy Titan Class Fotress Maximus MISB

Takara Tomy Titan Class Fotress Maximus MISB
-CAD 150