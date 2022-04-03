Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with some new exclusive Transformers merchandising. This time they are offering some nice official Transformers acrylic logos. They had previously released the Japanese G1 Transformers acrylic logo (Autobot and Decepticon colors), and now they are offering the classic US Transformers logo and the Japanese Transformers 2110 and Beast Wars logos. These small stands are priced*1500 Yen (about $12.00) each one. So far, there’s no information about the availability of these items outside Japan. See the images of the stands (which combine very well with the Masterpiece toys) after the break. Sound off your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
