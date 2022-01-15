Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 AM
Super_Megatron
E-Hobby Exclusive Official Super Deformed Transformers Cards Wave 3 Images


Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website*with images and information of the third wave of their exclusive*official super deformed Transformers cards.* These are prismatic cards featuring ?chibi style? renditions of several Transformers characters.*Wave 1*and Wave 2*covered G1, G2 and Beast Wars characters. Wave 3 also brings us Action Masters and Japanese exclusives characters: Beast Convoy (Optimus Primal) &#038; Beast Megatron (T-Rex Megatron) Magna Convoy &#038; Straxus G1 Jazz &#038; Banzaitron Longtooth &#038; Octopunch These products are available for pre-order only in Japan at the moment. They are sold in pairs for 980 Yen (about $9.00). See all the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

