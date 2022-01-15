Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with images and information of the third wave of their exclusive*official super deformed Transformers cards.* These are prismatic cards featuring ?chibi style? renditions of several Transformers characters.*Wave 1
*and Wave 2
*covered G1, G2 and Beast Wars characters. Wave 3 also brings us Action Masters and Japanese exclusives characters: Beast Convoy (Optimus Primal) & Beast Megatron (T-Rex Megatron) Magna Convoy & Straxus G1 Jazz & Banzaitron Longtooth & Octopunch These products are available for pre-order only in Japan at the moment. They are sold in pairs for 980 Yen (about $9.00). See all the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
