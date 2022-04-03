Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,076

Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet In Hand Images



Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members*whitewolfe313 and*jsdubya*we casn share for you in-hand images of the new*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons replica helmet.* While it took some more time to be released (originally scheduled by August 2021), it seems it was worth the wait by looking at all the images. We have a closer look at the retro G1 style packaging, and the detailed helmet showing off his LED eyes. We also learned that it plays the following phrases/sounds: “Greetings, I am Optimus Prime”, “So, we meet again”, “More than meets the eye”, “Transform and roll out!” and



The post







More... Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members*whitewolfe313 and*jsdubya*we casn share for you in-hand images of the new*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons replica helmet.* While it took some more time to be released (originally scheduled by August 2021), it seems it was worth the wait by looking at all the images. We have a closer look at the retro G1 style packaging, and the detailed helmet showing off his LED eyes. We also learned that it plays the following phrases/sounds: “Greetings, I am Optimus Prime”, “So, we meet again”, “More than meets the eye”, “Transform and roll out!” and » Continue Reading. The post Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________