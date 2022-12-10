Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 PM
Super_Megatron




Via Baidu, we have our first in-hand look at the robot mode of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Mask Bumblebee. Previously we’ve seen 2-In-1 Mask Optimus Primal’s mask mode, robot mode, and the in-package look… as well as Bumblebee’s mask mode and his instruction sheet. Official Description (translated): ?Transformers masks in 2-in-1 mode are 25 cm high and are intended for children from 6 years old. They are inspired by the latest film from the world of Transformers! Each of them depicts a main character from the film. The mask can be worn and transformed into a figure.? &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Mask Bumblebee Robot Mode In-Hand Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



