, we have our first in-hand look at the robot mode of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 2-In-1 Mask Bumblebee. Previously we’ve seen 2-In-1 Mask Optimus Primal’s mask mode, robot mode, and the in-package look… as well as Bumblebee’s mask mode and his instruction sheet. Official Description (translated): ?Transformers masks in 2-in-1 mode are 25 cm high and are intended for children from 6 years old. They are inspired by the latest film from the world of Transformers! Each of them depicts a main character from the film. The mask can be worn and transformed into a figure.? » Continue Reading.
