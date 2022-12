Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Titan Changer Phantom Listing Discovered

This is a minor update to the toyline of the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. A new listing is discovered for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Titan Changer “Phantom”. Phantom is a code name of an unknown character that previously appeared on the ROTB Spark Changers listing . The character receiving two toys (one specifically for the Titan Changers line) with a codename may indicate that this is not a reissued character from a line such as Energon Ignitors. Product Details: TRA MV7 Titan Changer Phantom Hasbro Code:*F4843 “Phantom” will join the ROTB Titan Changers line along with » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Titan Changer Phantom Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM