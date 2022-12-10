Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? Possible 2nd Trailer Running Time?


We have received information regarding a possible second trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Trailer B Running Time: 1 Minute 32 Seconds At the moment, there are two trailers circulating: the original with the 2:10 running time (2:15 with preview), and the Nickelodeon cut of the same with a 1-minute running time. Trailer B fits neither length. It is likely that the new trailer might also be a variation of Trailer A, but only time will tell.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Possible 2nd Trailer Running Time? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



