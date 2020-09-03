Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Hobby Link Japan Transformers Weekend Sale!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan shared news of their Transformers Weekend Sale sale starting today. Hit the link below to get right into the action and happy hunting! If you love Transformers, then we’ve got the Weekend Sale for you! Featuring tons of action figures and more with discounts up to 60% off, it’s the perfect time to expand your collection. But the savings only last until this Monday September 7th at 11am JST, so grab the deals before they’re gone!

The post Hobby Link Japan Transformers Weekend Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



