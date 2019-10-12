Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,593

Bumblebee Movie Dropkick Concept Art By Shane Baxley



Concept designer Shane Baxley has shared, via his Instagram account, some great concept art illustrations of Bumblebee Movie Dropkick. We have a look at a Triple Changer Dropkick concept art using parts of the AMC Javelin car and the Bell AH1 helicopter. Additionally, we also have a look at an early idea for Dropkick's cannon. It's sure another great way to see the progress and evolution of the creative process in the the film.





