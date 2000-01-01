Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 869
Transformers Tag Challenge - 11 Standard Questions
I was asked to answer a transformers questionnaire on many topics...so I did. I'd love to hear your answers though.
1. favorite figure?
2. most expensive in your collection?
3. worst figure you own/ how many are in your collection?
4. best/worst place for you to buy figures?
5. what figure do you want most?
6. what figure would you like to see made that isn't yet?
7. what is your opinion on ko's?
8. favorite character?
9. what's your favorite tf show?
10. love or hate the movies?
11. Was Hot Rod responsible for Prime's death in the 86 movie?

https://youtu.be/zQFlvoWdiBY
