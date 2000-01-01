Today, 04:00 PM #1 GotBot Energon Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 869 Transformers Tag Challenge - 11 Standard Questions

1. favorite figure?

2. most expensive in your collection?

3. worst figure you own/ how many are in your collection?

4. best/worst place for you to buy figures?

5. what figure do you want most?

6. what figure would you like to see made that isn't yet?

7. what is your opinion on ko's?

8. favorite character?

9. what's your favorite tf show?

10. love or hate the movies?

11. Was Hot Rod responsible for Prime's death in the 86 movie?



