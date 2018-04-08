Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,046
Transformers: Studio Series Wave 1 Voyager And Leader Class Spotted in Philippines


Our fellow 2005 Boards members*BumblebeeNotOP and*Kotori Sonoda report that*Transformers: Studio Series Wave 1 Voyager And Leader Class have been spotted in Philippines. Voyager class Starscream and Optimus Prime, and Leader class Grimlock and Blackout were found at*ToysRUs Robinsons Ermita.*Voyagers are priced 2300 Philippine Pesos ($44 approximately) and*Leaders are 3500*Philippine Pesos ($67 approximately). The prices are higher compared to previous lines like*Titans Return, The Last Knight or Power Of The Primes. Voyagers of these lines were about 1500*Philippine Pesos ($29 approximately), and Leaders went for*3000*Philippine Pesos ($58 approximately). Happy hunting for all fans in Philippines.

The post Transformers: Studio Series Wave 1 Voyager And Leader Class Spotted in Philippines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
