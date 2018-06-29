Courtesy of Taiwanese fan site TFND’s Facebook page
, we got our first in hand look at the upcoming Power of the Prime Leader Class Nemesis Prime. This villainous version of the Autobot Leader spots a brand new color in black and teal, along with a new remolded head for the core robot, dubbed Nemesis Pax, and the combined robot mode. In addition, this version includes a slew of new accessories such as a new red-bladed sword, a transforming sword dubbed Decepticon Giza, and also two arm cannons. Unfortunately, it is unclear how this figure can be obtained at this » Continue Reading.
