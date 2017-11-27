Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,276

Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 & Voyager Wave 4 Spotted in Russia



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Sovietbot we ca report that*Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 & Voyager Wave 4 Spotted Were in Russia. It took some time for Russian fans, but Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 with*Misfire with Aimless, Twin Twist with Flameout & Windblade with Scorchfire and Voyager Wave 4 Broadside were finally found at the store: “Detskiy Mir” (“Children’s World”) in the shopping center “Khorosho” (“Good”) for**?1350 RUR (23.22 US Dollars) each Deluxe and ?2300 RUR (39.56 US Dollars) for Voyagers. Happy hunting for all Russian fans. Keep sharing your sightings at the 2005 Boards!



