Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 & Voyager Wave 4 Spotted in Russia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,276
Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 & Voyager Wave 4 Spotted in Russia


Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Sovietbot we ca report that*Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 &#38; Voyager Wave 4 Spotted Were in Russia. It took some time for Russian fans, but Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 with*Misfire with Aimless, Twin Twist with Flameout &#38; Windblade with Scorchfire and Voyager Wave 4 Broadside were finally found at the store: “Detskiy Mir” (“Children’s World”) in the shopping center “Khorosho” (“Good”) for**?1350 RUR (23.22 US Dollars) each Deluxe and ?2300 RUR (39.56 US Dollars) for Voyagers. Happy hunting for all Russian fans. Keep sharing your sightings at the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers: Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 & Voyager Wave 4 Spotted in Russia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS 5 The Last Knight Movie Deluxe Bumblebee New Camaro ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Deluxe Electronic Light Sound Fire Truck RID Robots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.