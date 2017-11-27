Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,276
Imaginarium Art Rodimus Prime Statue Final Product Images


Imaginarium Art On Facebook has shared*Final Product Images of their*Rodimus Prime Statue. These new images give us a great view of the Autobot Commander from different views and showing his two different display options. One carrying the Matrix of Leadership and the second holding his iconic rifle. Tehre’s a full description of the product too: Rodimus Prime Statue: L.E.D. Lightings: Eyes &#38; Matrix Touch Sensor On/Off* Material: PU, Polyresin In the Package* 2 Heads with 2 expressions 2 Pairs of arms 1 Rifle 1 Matrix of Leadership Measurement: 50cm (W) x 50cm (W) x 69cm(H) Weight: 26kg Scale : &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Imaginarium Art Rodimus Prime Statue Final Product Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



