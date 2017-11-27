Imaginarium Art On Facebook
has shared*Final Product Images of their*Rodimus Prime Statue. These new images give us a great view of the Autobot Commander from different views and showing his two different display options. One carrying the Matrix of Leadership and the second holding his iconic rifle. Tehre’s a full description of the product too: Rodimus Prime Statue: L.E.D. Lightings: Eyes & Matrix Touch Sensor On/Off* Material: PU, Polyresin In the Package* 2 Heads with 2 expressions 2 Pairs of arms 1 Rifle 1 Matrix of Leadership Measurement: 50cm (W) x 50cm (W) x 69cm(H) Weight: 26kg Scale : » Continue Reading.
The post Imaginarium Art Rodimus Prime Statue Final Product Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...