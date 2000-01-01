Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:23 AM   #1
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 975
Custom Soundwave boombox
Damn this thing is impressive.

https://youtu.be/HpIEhi426GQ
