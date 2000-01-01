Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Huffer Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,853
Kingdom Huffer Review
With one of the most whiny Transformers, one might there there would be lots to complain about, and while there are inroads to a couple potentially troubling trends, overall, Kingdom Huffer is quite excellent with little to complain about!

https://youtu.be/uRESfEQ7ZIU
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron trilogy Soundwave cassettes
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return WINDBLADE, MOSC.
Transformers
Transformers WFC: SIEGE GREENLIGHT, MISB (sealed in brown shipper)
Transformers
6 Transformers Collector Coins Optimus Prime, Fortress Maximus, Starscream, etc.
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Robot Heroes Transformers Packs MISB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Depthcharge Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Hunters Abominus 99% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.