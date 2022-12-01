Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Medic
Medic's Transformers Sale
Medic's Transformers Sale


Payment: E-transfer or Paypal (buyer pays fees)
Shipping: Canada only.



->My Feedback Thread<-


Unless MISB, all figures are displayed behind glass. Smoke free environment. Pictures are available upon request. Please contact me with any questions or concerns, or feel free to send me an offer


Transformers Animated (all MISB):



Voyager Grimlock $80
Voyager Starscream $80

Sunstorm vs. Ratchet $60
Leader class Ultra Magnus $100

Deluxe blurr $85
Deluxe rodimus minor $60
Deluxe sentinel prime $60
Deluxe ironhide $60

Shockwave vs. Bumblebee $120



Or take all for $650 shipped in Canada.












Last edited by Medic; Today at 10:34 PM.
