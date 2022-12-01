Medic's Transformers Sale
Payment:
E-transfer or Paypal (buyer pays fees)
Shipping:
Canada only.
->My Feedback Thread<-
Unless MISB, all figures are displayed behind glass. Smoke free environment. Pictures are available upon request. Please contact me with any questions or concerns, or feel free to send me an offer
Transformers Animated (all MISB):
Voyager Grimlock $80
Voyager Starscream $80
Sunstorm vs. Ratchet $60
Leader class Ultra Magnus $100
Deluxe blurr $85
Deluxe rodimus minor $60
Deluxe sentinel prime $60
Deluxe ironhide $60
Shockwave vs. Bumblebee $120
Or take all for $650 shipped in Canada.