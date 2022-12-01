Medic Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario, London Posts: 183

Medic's Transformers Sale Medic's Transformers Sale





Payment: E-transfer or Paypal (buyer pays fees)

Shipping: Canada only.







->My Feedback Thread<-





Unless MISB, all figures are displayed behind glass. Smoke free environment. Pictures are available upon request. Please contact me with any questions or concerns, or feel free to send me an offer





Transformers Animated (all MISB):







Voyager Grimlock $80

Voyager Starscream $80



Sunstorm vs. Ratchet $60

Leader class Ultra Magnus $100



Deluxe blurr $85

Deluxe rodimus minor $60

Deluxe sentinel prime $60

Deluxe ironhide $60



Shockwave vs. Bumblebee $120







Or take all for $650 shipped in Canada.

























E-transfer or Paypal (buyer pays fees)Canada only.Unless MISB, all figures are displayed behind glass. Smoke free environment. Pictures are available upon request. Please contact me with any questions or concerns, or feel free to send me an offerVoyager Grimlock $80Voyager Starscream $80Sunstorm vs. Ratchet $60Leader class Ultra Magnus $100Deluxe blurr $85Deluxe rodimus minor $60Deluxe sentinel prime $60Deluxe ironhide $60Shockwave vs. Bumblebee $120Or take all for $650 shipped in Canada. Last edited by Medic; Today at 10:34 PM .