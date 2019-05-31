Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,796

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 562 Now Online





This is no cicada in a labcoat, this is WTF@TFW! This is using Murphy's Law to summon MP Blackarachnia official photos on May 14! And hey. May the 13th, be with you.





For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca