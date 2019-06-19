Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,905

Beast Wars Prototypes, Unused Concepts, Prototypes, and More



This past weekend Robocon was in full swing, which included a display full of Beast Wars prototypes, unused concepts, and much more! Included in the display are of course those prototypes we as fans love to see with their wacky colors or mix of parts to create the figures we eventually release from their cardboard prisons! Also included is a great piece of insight into ideas that fans rarely see such as a crazy concept for Beast Wars toys which included rubber / latex coating to cover up joints of the figure. It’s rare to see such a collection of



The post







More... This past weekend Robocon was in full swing, which included a display full of Beast Wars prototypes, unused concepts, and much more! Included in the display are of course those prototypes we as fans love to see with their wacky colors or mix of parts to create the figures we eventually release from their cardboard prisons! Also included is a great piece of insight into ideas that fans rarely see such as a crazy concept for Beast Wars toys which included rubber / latex coating to cover up joints of the figure. It’s rare to see such a collection of » Continue Reading. The post Beast Wars Prototypes, Unused Concepts, Prototypes, and More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca