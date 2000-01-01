Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:10 AM
SMOG
zombicon
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,677
1337w422102
Quite surprised to find no feedback thread for 1337w422102 after all this time! Maybe I overlooked it?

Anyway, just had a local meet-up to sell him some stuff. Excellent communication, punctual, polite, friendly, and a great guy to chat with.

Good times. Thanks, bud!

zmog
