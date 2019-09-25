|
Fans Toys FT-30B Iceman (Masterpiece Scale Air Raid) Colored Prototype
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*dalianjj for sharing images of the colored prototype of upcoming*Fans Toys:*FT-30B Iceman*(Masterpiece Scale Air Raid). We have a look at Fans Toys impressive take on G1 Aerialbot*Air Raid in shiny and great cartoon-accurate colors. The images let us appreciate the figures in both modes as well as some dynamic poses. A comparison size image with the*previously announced*FT-30A Maverick
*(Masterpiece Scale Silverbolt) is also available for those who are asking for scale. Its important*to remember that the combined form is supposed to be in scale with Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus FT-20, so we expect a very big, » Continue Reading.
