Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page BadCube Reveals OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:42 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,139
BadCube Reveals OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper Prototype Images


Through their page on Facebook, third Party company BadCube has revealed the next two entries in their Old Timer Series will be OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper, which are Masterpiece inspired version of Generation 1 Huffer and Pipes. The prototypes were shown in robot mode along with their accessories as well to demonstrate the articulation of these figures emulating scenes from the original cartoon. Their images also show them off in vehicle mode, which retained the trailer towing feature from first version of Huff when it was produced under BadCube’s former name Cubex. BadCube has mentioned that improvements have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BadCube Reveals OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 + G2 Lot INSECTICONS SEACONS JAZZ ACTION MASTERS JUMPSTARTERS ++
Transformers
Transformers G1 BROKEN PARTS Lot SWOOP MIRAGE NIGHTBEAT IRONHIDE VENOM RANSACK +
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.