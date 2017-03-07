Through their page on Facebook, third Party company BadCube has revealed the next two entries in their Old Timer Series will be OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper, which are Masterpiece inspired version of Generation 1 Huffer and Pipes. The prototypes were shown in robot mode along with their accessories as well to demonstrate the articulation of these figures emulating scenes from the original cartoon. Their images also show them off in vehicle mode, which retained the trailer towing feature from first version of Huff when it was produced under BadCube’s former name Cubex. BadCube has mentioned
that improvements have » Continue Reading.
The post BadCube Reveals OTS-01 Huff and OTS-13 Piper Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...