Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Production Sample & Victory Saber New Images





Flame Toys Japan have shared, via their* Flame Toys Japan have shared, via their* Facebook *account, images of a production sample of their impressive*Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo plus some new images on his combined form as Victory Saber. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. Victory Leo design is based in his alt mode as seen in the Transformers Victory cartoon with a highly stylized design. He comes with extra parts, cannons and armor pieces to be combined with Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Saber to form an impressive Victory Saber combo ! As





