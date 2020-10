xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,817

questions on AgeThreeAndUp two websites I just noticed AgeThreeAndUp has 2 websites:

agesthreeandup.com and

agesthreeandup.ca







I have account on agesthreeandup.com and ordered a few items ship to US address. But it seems .com account is not shared with .ca

I wonder what's difference? If I want to order item ship to Canadian address, can I continue to use .com or I need to register .ca one?



I asked this question to .ca support email, but no reply...



